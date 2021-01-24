WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright, best known as the Godfather and Papa Shango, was the latest guest on the Scheduled For Two Falls Show to discuss his addition to the Nation of Domination, and how The Rock was almost kicked out of the group for being difficult. Highlights are below.

On almost kicking The Rock out:

He refused to wear the hat, then he refused to wear the colours, so we were like ‘Look, listen, if you don’t want to be part of this sh*t then don’t. Get the f**k out. We don’t care. We’re doing you a favour. So he ended up putting a black/green thing on his tights. After that, he was cool man.

How he ended up in the Nation:

For some reason they convinced me to come back as Papa Shango but it was going to be a lot different. I show up to TV and they said Vince wants to talk to you. I was like “cool”. So I went into Vince and he said “Charles, change of plans. Tonight we’re going to put you in the Nation. You’re going to wrestle with Ron Simmons against the Undertaker in a handicap match, and you’re going to go over. We made you a little outfit. So why don’t you get with Mark and Ron and work something out and we’ll talk later.

On Ahmed Johnson not listening: