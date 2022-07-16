PW Insider has released a new report regarding The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) and their contracts with IMPACT Wrestling.

According to the report, the current tag champs will officially be free agents starting tomorrow, with tonight’s IMPACT television taping in Louisville being their last contractual appearance. Fightful had previously revealed that they may work some additional dates for IMPACT throughout the summer, something Insider also confirmed.

The Good Brothers are expected to work NJPW, and will only work the additional IMPACT dates if it doesn’t conflict with their NJPW commitments. However, it is noted that since they’ll be free agents they could sign with any company if/when a deal is made.

We’ll keep you updated on their situation.