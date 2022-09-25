Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, spoke with Fightful for a new interview as he continues his retirement tour that comes to an end in February. Here are the highlights:

What it means to have fans excited to see his retirement tour:

“After I made my decision to announce my retirement, I feel that both my mind and body have become lighter. I am sure that NOAH, with its current momentum, will be the best for my final match, and the path to that stage. I am determined and ready to run through that rail with all of my strength until the end. I hope to share the moment of my final match with as many fans as possible.”

His success both as Keiji Muto and as The Great Muta:

“The Moonsault Press helped me make a name for myself in Japan. I started to use this move when I was younger, and I think this was the key element for my success. The Great Muta made a name for himself in the United States. But Keiji Muto and The Great Muta are like two sides of the same coin. Muto will get jealous when Muta is successful, and it goes the other way around when Muto is successful. The rivalry between them made things work out in the end, I think.”

How he’d summarize his career: