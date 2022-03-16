AEW has announced on Twitter that the Hardys (Matt & Jeff) will make their tag team debut for the promotion against Private Party on this evening’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite from San Antonio. This comes one week after Jeff Hardy officially signed with AEW and saved his brother Matt from a beatdown.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT:

* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* The Hardys vs. Private Party

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defends against Wardlow

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against hometown star Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage match

* Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express

* Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia and 2point0 host the Jericho Appreciation Society Commencement