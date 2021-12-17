Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) of The IInspiration (fka The IIconics) recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and revealed that they once pitched a podcast to WWE, but the idea was rejected.

It was noted that they personally put the idea back in their pocket, and after being released from WWE on April 15, they soon launched their “Off Her Chops” comedy & variety podcast.

Regarding their time in WWE, they put over RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Tamina Snuka and Natalya for all being very helpful to them.

McKay noted that she needed a little time to recover after they left WWE, but the next day they decided they would reunite as a tag team. Impact officials reached out shortly after, but they said there were other companies interested. They debuted with Impact at Bound For Glory on October 23, defeating The Decay to win the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, making them the first female tag team to win gold in both Impact and WWE.

They also noted that Britney Spears and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero were big inspirations for their recent flame ring gear, seen in the photos below, but they were happy that people thought the gear was inspired by WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat as well.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.