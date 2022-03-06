Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration put their titles on the line against The Influence at Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice special on Saturday night from Louisville, Kentucky at Paristown Hall that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.
The match ended when Tenille Dashwood hit Cassie Lee in the face with one of the title belts and pinned her to win the titles.
