AEW has announced that top company superstars Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, better known as The Lucha Bros, will be in action at this evening’s Dynamite tapings from Laredo, Texas. It is not specified whether the former tag champions will be wrestling a dark match, a Dynamite match, or a match for Friday’s Rampage.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

* AEW World Champion MJF is “contractually obligated to appear”

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh

* The Lucha Bros will be in action

* Jim Ross will interview Wardlow

* Renee Paquette will interview Adam Cole

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

* Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Rush and Perro Peligroso in a Texas Tornado Match