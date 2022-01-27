The Miz recently appeared on the Ringer Wrestling podcast to hype up this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and discuss a number of different topics, most notably what the A-lister thinks about top AEW heel, MJF, who CM Punk called a “less famous” Miz during a promo battle last year. Here is what Miz had to say about the Pinnacle leader:

I don’t think he wants to be The Miz, to be honest.I don’t think any superstar, no matter what company you’re in, wants to be the next ‘this person.’ You want to be an original. There are comparisons. I’ve always been compared to, I was compared to Jericho for a while, I was compared to Ric Flair for a while. I don’t want to be compared. I want to be an originator. You take things. When you’re learning and coming up, you see things that you like out of certain superstars and are like, ‘Oh, I’ll use that, sprinkle of that, sprinkle of this’ as an homage. In a sense, you want to be an original. I don’t think he wants to be the next Miz, I think he wants to be the first him. Honestly, he’s doing a great job at it. 25 years old. When I was 25 years old, I was still in developmental and Deep South Wrestling and still learning the trade. I wasn’t putting on matches on national television and putting together memorable promos that people talk about. I wasn’t doing that. Applaud to him.

MJF saw the headline to Miz’s interview and responded to his praise on Twitter. He writes:

Miz is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. I look forward to possibly meeting up with him down the road.

You can check out Miz’s full interview here. MJF’s tweet is below .

