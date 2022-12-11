Former two-time WWE champion The Miz recently appeared on the Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner program, where the A-lister shared a funny story of getting cut from his high school varsity basketball team, and how it was all due to his dad getting into a fight with the coach. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls getting cut from the Varsity basketball team:

I don’t even know if I’ve told this story before so when I was in high school, I was on the basketball team and my sophomore year, I got on the varsity team and played varsity team and the next year, I got cut and I didn’t understand it. I was like, how do you get cut? And it wasn’t like I was a rude person or a bad kid or anything like that. I was very devoted, very dedicated, hardworking. I just didn‘t understand how you could make the varsity team your sophomore year and then your junior year, nothing really — if anything, I got better and bigger and everyone liked me on the team and it wasn’t like there was some sort of — I didn’t understand what happened.

How he found out that his dad got into a fight with the coach, which is why he was cut:

I went home and I was like, ‘Dad, the weirdest thing happened. I got cut from the basketball team.’ My dad was like, ‘Yeah, I figured that.’ I go, ‘Wait, what do you mean you figured that?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I got in a fight with your coach last year. I didn’t wanna tell you about it because I thought it would blow over but, I’m probably the reason why you got cut.’ My dad got in a full blown fight with my coach which got me cut from the team. Now here’s how I know this is true… I just get bored real easy so I went for the swimming team and I was one of the best swimmers on the team and the next year, the coach got fired and I tried out for the varsity team. Guess what? I made the team. So it was literally like, that was what happened and it was crazy.

