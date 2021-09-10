Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson praised WWE’s Kevin Owens and AEW’s Adam Cole this week.

The Rock and Owens interacted with a fan on Twitter, sending well wishes to the fan’s father, who has been hospitalized. The fan posted a screenshot of a conversation she had with her dad after he came off the ventilator. The man jokingly had some choice words for Cole, and may have been humming Owens’ theme song.

The fan posted the screenshot, tagged Cole and Owens, and wrote, “For those who don’t know, my dad is in the icu. He came off of the ventilator today. This was some of our conversation wrestling is something that always bonded my dad and I. He really loves to hate @AdamColePro and @FightOwensFight. Two of my favs he’s always joking about them +He was doing so bad yesterday, I wasn’t sure he was going to push through and today we were laughing about @AdamColePro @TheRock and @FightOwensFight. It was so good to hear him laugh. His breathing still isn’t too good but after today I have more hope than ever. So thank you [folded hands emoji]”

Owens responded and sent well wishes to the man.

He wrote, “Tell your dad that I hope he gets back on his feet quickly and that deep down, he knows he loves me and I truly appreciate him being my biggest fan and humming my theme song.”

The Rock then chimed in with well wishes, joked about beating John Cena, and gave props to Cole and Owens as being two of the best in pro wrestling.

“We’ve all beat Cena so let’s celebrate lol Wishing your dad strength during this time and Kevin O & Adam Cole are two of the best so your pops knows his stuff! [fist emoji],” Rock wrote.

Cole has not responded to the tweets as of this writing, but he did “like” The Rock’s post. You can see the full tweets below, along with a few follow-ups from the fan:

