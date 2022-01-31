Yesterday’s NFL AFC Championship game saw the Cincinnati Bengals pull off a shocking win over the Kansas City Chiefs to earn a trip to Superbowl LVI, where they will take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Leading the Bengals to victory was their superstar Quarterback Joe Burrow. After his the game Sportscenter shared a photo of Burrow next to the iconic fanny-pack image of The Rock. The Great one would respond to the tweet, crediting Burrow for leading his team to the biggest game of the year.

He writes, “Just two bad ass dudes with a strong drip game and big football dreams. One is going to the #SuperBowl and preparing to cement his gridiron legacy. The other is only famous for rocking a fanny pack and a fucked up haircut.

You can see the image below.