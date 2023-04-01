– Below is the cold open for today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event, featuring hosts Pretty Deadly. You can click here for our detailed coverage and Viewing Party.

– Ava (Simone Johnson) has made her official WWE in-ring debut.

Today’s NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show saw Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson) and Tyler Bate defeat The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) in eight-person tag team action. The Schism would’ve won control of Chase U with a victory.

Ava, the oldest daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, spent some time in the ring with Hail, but her performance was short of memorable. Towards the end of the match Ava took Hail down with a sloppy slam, and that was it. The match saw Duke turn on Chase U, but then pull a swerve to help his stablemates win.

The 21 year old Ava has impressed with her mic work since joining The Schism on the October 25, 2022 edition of NXT. While this was her first match, she debuted with an in-ring promo at the July 9, 2022 NXT live event in Orlando. WWE announced back in February 2020 that Ava was training at the Performance Center. It was then announced in May 2020 that she had signed a WWE contract. It was reported back in May 2021 how the daughter of The Great One was making progress at the Performance Center as the most-improved developmental talent in squats for a period of January – May of that year. She underwent a third knee surgery in September 2020.

Below is the full Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show, which also featured Peter Rosenberg, David LaGreca, and others:

