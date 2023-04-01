Indi Hartwell is your new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Today’s NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event opened up with Hartwell capturing the NXT Women’s Title by winning a Ladder Match over former champion Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, and Lyra Valkyria.

Hartwell won the match with an assist from Dexter Lumis. There was earlier interference by Jacy Jayne, who knocked Dolin off the ladder.

This is the first title reign for Hartwell. Perez began her first title reign on December 13, 2022 by defeating Mandy Rose. Perez held the strap for 108 recognized days.

Below are several shots from today’s title change opener at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA:

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1642216432413859842

El momento en el que Dexter Lumis ayuda a Indi Hartwell a ganar el campeonato femenino de #WWENXT. El mayor momento en la carrera de Indi. Index is back. #StandAndDeliverpic.twitter.com/Mywr8jNzj5 — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) April 1, 2023

Indi Hartwell as your new NXT women's champion? 😐 That's… certainly a choice. But people popped for her and Dexter Lumis. So I can't complain. That said, what an AWESOME ladder match that was. Great stuff! The women showed out. #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/EohBFo0VWt — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) April 1, 2023

DEXTER LUMIS HELPS INDI HARTWELL BECOME THE NEW NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPION! #NXTStandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/eFug7L2y9k — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 1, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.