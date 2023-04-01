MLW has released Real1, also known as nZo and formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE.

The news was broken this morning by the Wrestling Observer. No details at this time have been released as to why he was released, but he is no longer on the MLW roster page. He was scheduled to face Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW heavyweight championship at the April 8th Battle Riot V event, but obviously, that matchup will no longer be taking place.

Real is in attendance for this weekend’s WrestleCon events.

Come see at wrestlecon tomorrow 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lWMFc9sodX — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 1, 2023

