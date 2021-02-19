The Undertaker is preparing to help a WWE fan create their own ring entrance at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

As noted back in November, WWE and Taker partnered with Omaze for a fan to win the unique opportunity of visiting the Performance Center with The Deadman. The contest wraps next Wednesday, February 24, and is still open for fans to donate money that will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Donations earn chances to win the sweepstakes. A $10 donation will get you 100 entries/chances to win, a $25 donation will get you 250 entries to win, a $50 donation will earn you 1,000 entries to win, and a $100 donation will get you 2,000 chances to win. You can click here for full details on the contest.

While the sweepstakes ends next Wednesday, the winner of the contest will be announced on or around Wednesday, March 10. The grand prize will includes a trip to Orlando, FL for the winner and a friend, to receive a WWE Performance Center tour with The Undertaker, take a photo with Taker, and create a custom ring entrance with him. The winner will also receive a WWE Title belt signed by Taker, along with WWE merchandise, and photos & videos of the experience. They will also get to meet other WWE Superstars. Flights and hotel costs are also included. The approximate retail value of the grand prize is $2,500.

As seen in the new video below, Taker recently spoke with TMZ Sports to promte the once in a lifetime opportunity.

“We’re gonna sit down and we’re gonna create their own personal ring entrance,” Taker said. “So, they’re gonna tell me ‘Well I wanna do this, I like this, I like this.’ So they’re gonna get to pick my mind, pick my brain, ya know — I know a little about entrances!

“We’ll sit there and formulate their own personal WWE ring entrance and then they’ll get to do that entrance.”

Taker said he’s happy to donate his time and energy to help Make-A-Wish, which is one of his favorite organizations.

“When you get to interact with these children and you know what they’re going through — and man, to see the smiles on their faces!? Not to sound cliché but I tell you what, it will put you on point because it makes you realize how blessed you are and it’s just a thrill. It really has been one of the highlights in my career working with Make-A-Wish,” he said.

It was noted that Taker has done more than 40 Make-A-Wish events over the years. He said he would’ve happily done more Wish events “if it hadn’t been for the character.”

Taker said one of his favorite things in the world is to meet the Make-A-Wish Kids. He also praised John Cena for being the celebrity with the most Wishes granted. Cena had done more than 650 Wishes as of mid-2020.

You can see Taker’s interview with TMZ Sports below, where he talks about giving the tour of the WWE Performance Center, working on the ring entrance with the fan, and more:

