The Undertaker shares another funny story about Vince McMahon.

The Deadman spoke in-depth about his longtime friend and boss during a recent interview on the Six Feet Under podcast. Taker recalls a time he won $100 from McMahon after making a gentlemanly sports bet, a bet that McMahon paid off with pennies.

We made a bet, with all this going on, the trial and everything. He was a Washington Redskins [Washing Commanders] fan. I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan. We bet. Dallas beats Washington. I think we bet $100, a gentleman’s bet, $100. That joker, in the midst of all this going on, paid me my $100. You know how he paid me? In freakin’ pennies. He made someone carry a jar of pennies, $100 worth of pennies, to TV and then give it to me. He was testifying that day, which is why he wasn’t there. He paid his debt. One of his favorite things to do was to rib me. Could you imagine, with all that going on, to even have the mental capacity to think, ‘I’m going to pay him $100 in pennies.’ I’m on the road back then, like 35 days in a row, what am I going to do with a pickle jar full of pennies? That’s Vince.

