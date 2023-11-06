Penta El Zero Miedo is one of the most recognized names in all of lucha-libre, and now the AEW superstar has a special someone to share it all with.

Penta took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself and his daughter in costume, writing that he never thought she would be interested in pro-wrestling or lucha. He says that at 9-year-old she loves lucha, and that he is super proud of her.

I never imagine my daughter of 9 years old that she would love this amazing sport called lucha libre I’m super proud of her and who would Imagine this was only supposed to be for the special occasion day of the kids.

Penta was last in action on this past Friday’s AEW Rampage, where he defeated Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo in a triple-threat bout. Check out his post below.