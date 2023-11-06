WWE is looking to add to its competitive women’s division.

According to PW Insider, the company has massive interest in current NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia, who has been making headlines all year for her incredible performances across the globe in both STARDOM and NJPW. The 29-year-old superstar made her pro-wrestling debut back in 2017.

The report states that Giulia and WWE are in talks, and that she could be appearing at the Performance Center later this month. It is not specified whether that is for an official tryout or further negotiations.

Since winning the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship a showdown with Mercedes Moné has been on the table for Giulia. Moné was originally slated to be the first STRONG Women’s Champion but due to injury the title ended up on Willow Nightingale.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on Giulia’s status as this is an ongoing story. If she were to sign with WWE it would be a massive get, as well as a massive loss for STARDOM.

UPDATE: Fightful Select has since confirmed PW Insider’s report regarding WWE’s interest in Giulia.

