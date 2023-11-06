A new match has been signed for this Saturday’s AEW Collision.
Adam Copeland will be wrestling his second-ever AEW matchup when he teams with Darby Allin and Sting to battle the newly formed trio of Lance Archer and The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch). This will be a nice warmup for Sting and company as they prepare to face Nick Wayne, Luchasaurus, and TNT Champion Christian Cage at Full Gear later this month.
THIS FRIDAY 11/10@OaklandArena#AEWCollision Live Taping@Sting+@RatedRCope+@DarbyAllin vs.#LanceArcher+@NoNamexVincent+@DEATHxWALKS w/ @JakeSnakeDDT
See this huge 6-Man Tag before it airs this Saturdayhttps://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq
Don't miss Saturday Night Collision
8/7c | TNT pic.twitter.com/c7f4eigiqd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2023
Collision will actually be taped this Friday at the Oakland arena in Oakland, Caifornia. However, it will still air in its normal timelsot on Saturday. An udpated lineup can be found below.
-Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous
-Miro confronts CJ Perry