A new match has been signed for this Saturday’s AEW Collision.

Adam Copeland will be wrestling his second-ever AEW matchup when he teams with Darby Allin and Sting to battle the newly formed trio of Lance Archer and The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch). This will be a nice warmup for Sting and company as they prepare to face Nick Wayne, Luchasaurus, and TNT Champion Christian Cage at Full Gear later this month.

Collision will actually be taped this Friday at the Oakland arena in Oakland, Caifornia. However, it will still air in its normal timelsot on Saturday. An udpated lineup can be found below.

-Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

-Miro confronts CJ Perry