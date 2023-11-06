As noted earlier today, Japanese wrestling star Sareee has signed a multi-year deal with the American Joshi-company Sukeban. Sareee previously wrestled as Sarray in WWE NXT prior to her departure back in March. You can read the full press release released by Sukeban here.

According to Fightful Select, WWE did have an interest in bringing back Sareee and were even working on it as of recent. It should be noted that the sources who revealed this information didn’t think anything would come of it because they didn’t think Sareee wanted to relocate back to the United States.

This comes shortly after it was reported by PW Insider that WWE has a massive interest in 29-year-old superstar Giulia, who is the current NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.