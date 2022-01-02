The WWE SmackDown tag team champion Uso brother recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of topics, including what it was like to wrestle at Day 1 without Roman Reigns, who was pulled from the show due to COVID-19. Highlights from the interview are below.

Jey Uso says it felt off not having Reigs at the show but that he was just at home resting:

“It felt off not having the Tribal Chief around.This match was for him. We represented, and he’s going to be OK. He’s home resting, and maybe playing some Call of Duty. We’re going to see him back soon.”

Jimmy Uso adds that he just wants Reigns to be safe:

“We opened the show, and we’re so used to seeing The Big Uce close the show. This pandemic is crazy, and all we want is for him to be safe and take care of himself.”

Jimmy Uso says he is proud to represent their family:

“We had big shoes to fill. For a long time, that was intimidating. It took years to get to this point, but people are seeing who we really are. We have our own footprint in the sand and we’re so proud to represent the family.”

Jey Uso on their goal to be the number one tag team:

“It was a sold-out show at home in the living room. We’re making the family proud with what we’re doing. It is very humbling to carry the torch for our family. And our goal is to be the number-one tag team to ever do this. No one can do it like us. Every other tag team can run up and get down up. We’re going to do it until the day we die.”