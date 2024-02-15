AEW has announced more matchups for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

The Von Erich brothres (Ross & Marshall) will be in action once again as they team with Dustin Rhodes. Then, The Bang Bang Scissor Gang will be in a massive 12-Man tag team matchup against the Dark Order, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh.

TOMORROW!

Friday Night #AEWRampage

SPECIAL START TIME 7pm ET/6pm CT | TNT DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS! @DustinRhodes & the #VonErichs will be in ACTION TOMORROW! Don’t miss #AEW Rampage at its SPECIAL START TIME TOMORROW at 7pm/6pm CT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/lxmN6HN9Y3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a No Disqualification Match

-Queen Aminata vs. Anna Jay

-The Von Erichs & Dustin Rhodes will be in action

-Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Jay White, The Gunns, The Acclaimed, Bill Gunn) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver), Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh