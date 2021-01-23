– All Elite Wrestling has already confirmed that an eight-man tag team match will take place on next week’s Dynamite. It will see AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order.

The Young Bucks hyped the bout by writing, “It’s been about 5 years since Good Brothers & Young Bucks wrestled a match together. Next week, we take on Dark Order on #AEWDynamite!”

– Tickets for the February 3rd episode of AEW Dynamite, which is being billed as Beach Break, are slated to go on-sale this Monday:

“Tickets for BEACH BREAK go on-sale Monday, Jan 25th at 10am EST and start at $20. Visit http://AEWTIX.com for full event details & safety guidelines.”