WWE United States Champion Theory is hoping to change the design of the title that he won from Finn Balor on the April 18 RAW episode.

Theory recently spoke with B-Sox of 95 KGGO and revealed that he may be changing the design of the title soon. Theory said he wants to somehow incorporate a camera on the front plate of the belt, so that he can take some of his signature selfies with the title.

“You can’t give out all the clues or spoil all the surprises. I do like the United States Championship that I hold, maybe because I hold it. I got my awesome Theory plates on the side. I’ll be rocking this for a little bit, but who knows, I might change it pretty soon, maybe,” Theory revealed. “For me, I definitely would have something that is more flashy. I love the spinner titles, I think they are great.

“Maybe there is a way to incorporate a camera or something on there. Take a selfie with the title. Imagine, you lay somebody out, and then you hold the title up and it’s taking a picture of them on the ground. How cool is that?”

Theory did not appear on this week’s RAW, and has not wrestled since losing, but retaining, over Cody Rhodes via disqualification on the May 9 RAW. Theory did appear on last week’s RAW, and was set to face Mustafa Ali but he introduced Veer Mahaan as Ali’s opponent instead, with The Miz as the special referee. Veer ended up winning and after the match, Theory took a selfie with The Miz and Veer while standing over Ali.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Theory moving forward, or if they are considering his pitch to change the United States Title design.

