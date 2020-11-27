Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly both suffered bruises and soreness during their Ladder Match main event, which Dunne won. Dunne also had lower back pain, but both wrestlers are medically cleared to compete as symptoms

* Timothy Thatcher suffered a suspected broken nose during the loss to Kushida. He was referred to a plastic surgeon for further diagnosis

* Indi Hartwell suffered strained neck muscles after taking the Eclipse from Ember Moon during Moon’s loss to Candice LeRae. Hartwell’s status is listed as day-to-day but she is not currently medically cleared to compete

There had been some fan speculation on Hartwell suffering a legitimate injury during Moon vs. LeRae after it was noticed that she stayed seated in the corner during the post-match angle that saw Toni Storm turn heel on Moon. Hartwell also did not appear in another backstage segment that saw LeRae officially welcome Storm, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez into her War Games team, or the later in-ring segment where Team LeRae attacked Rhea Ripley and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.

