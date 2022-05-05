Three matches have been announced for NJPW’s upcoming Strong TV tapings in Philadelphia on May 15th.

Those bouts are Will Ospreay vs. Homicide, Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack, and United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis) vs. TMDK (Jonah, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito).

Updated Card