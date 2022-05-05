Three matches have been announced for NJPW’s upcoming Strong TV tapings in Philadelphia on May 15th.
Those bouts are Will Ospreay vs. Homicide, Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack, and United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis) vs. TMDK (Jonah, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito).
Updated Card
- Will Ospreay vs. Homicide
- Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis vs. Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, Bad Dude Tito, JONAH
- Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack
- Jake Something vs. Brody King
- QT Marshall vs. Karl Fredericks
- David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight
- Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura
- JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Issacs vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Alex Coughlin
- Chris Dickinson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Minoru Suzuki vs. Tony Deppen