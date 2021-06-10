Earlier today former 14-time WWE world champion Triple H spoke with the wrestling media to hype up next week’s NXT Takeover In Your House pay per view and field a series of questions regarding the yellow-and-black brand’s future.

During the call the Game would be asked about whether any NXT talents would be appearing in the future all-women NWA pay per view, which is being produced by former WWE superstar Mickie James. James had told the GAW podcast that she plans on “calling in some favors” throughout the industry to help raise the NWA brand’s status, a statement he laughed off, then added that if fans want to watch the best women they can watch WWE or NXT.

This prompted former NWA women’s champion and consistent AEW competitor Thunder Rosa to respond. She writes, “The Best Female Wrestlers are not located in one company not even in one country . They are spread over many companies and many countries! Talented women across the Globe!”

Rosa last appeared for the NWA at this past Sunday’s When Our Shadows Fall pay per view.