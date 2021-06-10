As noted, Triple H held a media call today to promote Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event.

You can click here for our earlier report with notes on the Million Dollar Title belt, Triple H’s response to Mickie James’ NWA women’s pay-per-view comments, and more. Below are more highlights from the call:

* He was asked what he sees in NXT Tag Team Champions MSK and if they remind him of any other tag teams. Triple H likes the energy and excitement they bring to the tag team division, and how they are new and exciting. In some ways they’re like an old school babyface team, comparable to WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express or The Midnight Rockets but he doesn’t like to compare, and he wants them to be the first MSK. He praised them for knocking everything out of the park so far and for bringing so much to NXT that he wants to support them

* He was asked about the Fatal 5 Way participants repeating online fan criticisms of NXT Champion Karrion Kross in Tuesday’s segment. He said it’s reality-based and the wrestlers were saying things that other people say about Kross. He said some of what is said has some truth to it but the rest is what people would say in-character. He doesn’t want anyone to be tore down but it’s all about where you go with it. It’s like trash talking in other sports and how you react when the game starts. He likes blurring the lines in NXT and having people wonder if it was a work or a shoot. He acknowledged that you can go too far, and everyone is aware of that. It’s important to not be too thin-skinned in pro wrestling

* He was also asked about NXT possibly going back to Full Sail University. For now the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center is home to NXT, but they do still have a strong relationship with Full Sail. He mentioned how when Full Sail students return to class on campus, he’s looking forward to bringing them to the CWC to work on the NXT shows because he’s a big fan of young talent on both sides of the cameras. The partnership remains strong and they are open to all ideas with Full Sail, but the CWC is home for NXT

