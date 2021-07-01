New Japan Pro Wrestling recently announced details for their Resurgence event, which takes place on August 14th from the Torch at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the event has already sold 1,400 tickets out a grand total of 2,200, a clear indication that the U.S. fanbase has sorely missed NJPW.

As of this writing the only match that has been announced for the show is Jay White defending the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship against David Finlay. The report speculates that IWGP U.S. champion and current AEW superstar Jon Moxley will most likely headline. Also scheduled to be appear are: Tom Lawlor, The Good Brothers, Juice Robinson, Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, TJP, and JR Kratos.

Stay tuned.