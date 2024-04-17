You’ve got just over a week to make plans for tickets if you’re interested in going to the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event this year.

On Wednesday, WWE announced that tickets for the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland show scheduled for June 15, 2024 at OVO Hydro in Glasgow go on-sale starting next Friday, April 26, 2024.

Additionally, it was announced today that combo tickets for the WWE Friday Night SmackDown “go-home” show for the PLE and the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland PLE itself will also be made available.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Tickets for Clash at the Castle: Scotland available next Friday STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that combo tickets for Friday Night SmackDown and Clash at the Castle: Scotland emanating from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June will be available next Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. BST via Ticketmaster.co.uk.



Friday Night SmackDown will kick off a weekend of WWE action on Friday, June 14, followed by Clash at the Castle: Scotland on Saturday, June 15.



An exclusive presale opportunity for combo tickets for Friday Night SmackDown and Clash at the Castle: Scotland will be available starting Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. BST via Ticketmaster.co.uk. Fans can register to receive access to the exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/catc-2024-presale-registration.



Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more or sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/clash-at-the-castle-tickets.