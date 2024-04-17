The Bella Twins have an open invitation to become “#AllElite.”

That’s straight from the boss-man, himself.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan responded to recent comments from Nikki Bella (Nikki Garcia) in particular, who spoke on her podcast about how she contemplated joining AEW after seeing the debut of Mercedes Mone for the promotion.

Khan was asked for his reaction to the comments during an appearance on the Battleground podcast to promote the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view coming up this weekend.

“If Nikki Garcia ever wanted to come into AEW, I would be very interested in that,” Khan said. “I think the world of her, I have so much respect for Nicole and Brie. They’re like family to us because Bryan [Danielson] is like a part of my family, and that makes Brie and Nicole part of the family.”

Khan continued, “I have so much respect for both of them and if Nikki was interested in coming to AEW, we would love to have her here any time. That was so great to hear, it means the world. I just like both of them so much, I think they’re really, really cool and really, really great stars that would add a lot to AEW if they ever wanted to come.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below, or at BattlegroundPodcast.com. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.