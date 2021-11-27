On Saturday, tickets will go on sale for the AEW Battle of the Belts special in Charlotte, NC at the Bojangles Coliseum on January 8th.
Although not confirmed, the show is expected to be an hour long. Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
The FIRST EVER #AEW #BattleOfTheBelts is Saturday, Jan. 8 LIVE on TNT from @TheBOplex in Charlotte, NC! Tickets for this historic event make a great holiday gift. Get yours when they go on sale TOMORROW (11/27) at 10 am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ! pic.twitter.com/yLP3YJn1xm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2021