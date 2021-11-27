Kurt Angle made an appearance on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about having a real amateur wrestling match with Brock Lesnar as they are both accomplished wrestlers before they got into the pro wrestling business.

“A few months beforehand, The Brooklyn Brawler went to Brock and said, ‘How do you think you would do against Kurt Angle if you guys had a wrestling match?’ He said, ‘I would kill him. He’s too small. I weigh a hundred pounds more than him.’ The Brawler came to me and said, ‘Brock said he would crush you if you guys wrestled.’ I went out to the ring and Brock was out there, and he’s wearing sandals. I said, ‘Brock, you would kick my ass?’ He said, ‘Well, yeah, I’m a lot bigger than you.’ I said, ‘Well let’s get in the ring right now.’ He said, ‘Well, I don’t have my shoes. I have sandals on.’ I said, ‘Let’s go barefoot.’ Brock is like, ‘No, I don’t want to do it.’

“So a few weeks later, we’re in Fargo, ND, and Brock’s in the ring with Big Show. He’s annihilating Big Show. Big Show weighed 530 pounds at the time. This was incredible. Brock was picking him up and slamming him on his back. Now I’m getting nervous. I’m like, holy sh*t. Maybe it’s good I didn’t get in the ring with him. I see Big Show, and Brock’s back is to me, and Big Show is on the other side of Brock in the ring. Big Show looked over at me and I said, ‘Get out.’ He said, ‘Ok’, and he got out. I walked up to Brock and tapped him on his shoulder. He turned around and I said, ‘Let’s go.’ Now don’t get me wrong, I’m terrified because he was throwing Big Show around like Big Show was nothing.

Angle continued, “We started going at it, and it was really tight. Rumors were I kicked his a**, embarrassed him, and pinned him 10 times. That’s not true. I took him down twice. He didn’t take me down at all. It was a very close match. We went for a good 15 minutes, but Brock is a beast. He’s the real deal. I am bragging that I did beat him that night though (he laughs). I beat a UFC Champion. It’s damn true.”