On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event from the Hertz Arena in Estero, FL on March 9th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022