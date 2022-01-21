The World Title match is now official for Impact’s upcoming No Surrender event.

The match will see Moose defend the Impact World Title against W. Morrissey. The match was made official during last night’s Impact episode on AXS.

Morrissey came close to defeating Moose for the title in the Triple Threat with Matt Cardona at Hard To Kill earlier this month, but Moose ended up pinning Cardona to retain. Morrissey demanded a title shot on last week’s Impact, but was denied. He then went on a path of destruction, until Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore granted the title shot last night as a way to try and stop the anarchy.

The 2022 No Surrender event will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Alario Center near New Orleans. The show will air live on Impact Plus and YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders.

Below is footage of Morrissey and D’Amore from last night’s Impact. Stay tuned for more on the No Surrender card.

