Title Match and More Announced for Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a SmackDown Tag Team Titles match for Friday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.
The match will see Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defend against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of Lucha House Party. Kalisto will be in their corner.
WWE also announced Big E vs. Sheamus for Friday’s SmackDown, along with an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.
Strowman will be appearing just days before his SummerSlam match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. WWE noted in their preview that Strowman will be out to deliver one final message before SummerSlam.
Friday’s SmackDown will be the official debut of the new ThunderDome viewing experience. You can see photos & video from tonight’s sneak peek by clicking here.
Below is the updated line-up for Friday’s SmackDown. Be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET:
* WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defends against Jeff Hardy
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defend against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado
* Big E vs. Sheamus
* WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman delivers one final message before SummerSlam
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- Speculation On Why Renee Young is Leaving The WWE
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Possible Spoiler on One Member of Retribution From Last Week
- Shane McMahon to Take on a Much Larger WWE Role?
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive