WWE NXT Injury Report for This Week – Mercedes Martinez, Update on Johnny Gargano

Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.
The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:
* Mercedes Martinez suffered undisclosed injuries in taking Rhea Ripley’s powerbomb from the apron to the floor. Camp did not say if she’s currently cleared or not
* Johnny Gargano was checked by WWE medics after Ridge Holland dumped him on his neck with the powerslam, but Gargano said he felt no pain. Camp said he was sent for a precautionary CT scan but no injuries were revealed and Gargano is cleared for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title on Saturday, with Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and The Velveteen Dream
Gargano issued the following statement to the NXT Injury Report in regards to the scary moment with Holland:
“People act surprised that I finished the match. It’s all a part of The Gargano Way. It’s going to take a lot more than that to keep me away from Takeover. Signed, your Wednesday Knight.”
Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.
