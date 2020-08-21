Cody Rhodes Prepares For Brodie Lee, Brandi Comments On Deadly Draw Tournament and more from AEW “Road To Dynamite”

AEW has released the latest edition of their “Road To” series, this time hyping up Saturday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The video features a sit-down interview with Chief Brand Officer and women’s division star Brandi Rhodes speaking about her Deadly Draw tag team tournament finals , where she teams with Allie to face Diamante and Ivelisse.
Also featured is TNT champion Cody Rhodes talking about his Dynamite opponent Brodie Lee. The American Nightmare claims that he’s had to deal with men of Lee’s size in the past, specifically name dropping Jake Hager and the man he beat to become the inaugural champion, Lance Archer. Although Rhodes isn’t looking past the Dark Order leader, he does display a great deal of confidence.
Check out that and more on the “Road to Dynamite” below.
