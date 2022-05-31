Five matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark was taped this past Friday from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, before and after AEW Rampage aired. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez will be in action tonight, defending her title against Viva Van. This comes after she retained over Mazzerati on this week’s Elevation episode, retained over Hyan on last week’s Elevation episode, and retained over Trish Adora on Elevation the week before.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Paul Titan and Hunter Grey

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Carlie Bravo

* Jamie Hayter vs. Danika Della Rouge

* Evil Uno, John Silver and 10 vs. Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon and Serpentico

* ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez defends against Viva Van

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for full coverage from tonight’s Dark episode.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.