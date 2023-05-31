The AEW TBS Title will be defended during tonight’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that new TBS Champion Kris Statlander will defend in an Open Challenge tonight. The challenge was accepted by Nyla Rose.

“The new TBS Champion Kris Statlander will make her first ever title defense vs former World Champion Nyla Rose on Dynamite TONIGHT!,” Khan wrote.

Statlander returned to the ring at AEW Double Or Nothing and captured the title from Jade Cargill.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s live Dynamite from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA, along with Khan’s tweet:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* New AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Nyla Rose

* The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) vs. Bandido and ROH World Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M

* Chris Jericho and Ruby Soho vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker

* Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis will speak for the first time since attacking Kenny Omega at Double Or Nothing

* AEW President Tony Khan will make an announcement on the premiere episode of AEW Collision

TONIGHT, Wednesday 5/31

San Diego, CA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT TBS Title Match@callmekrisstat vs @NylaRoseBeast The new TBS Champion Kris Statlander will make her first ever title defense vs former World Champion Nyla Rose on Dynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Pyx4IWWLB7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 31, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.