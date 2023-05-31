Brandon Cutler wants a fight with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.

The Elite member discussed this topic during a recent interview with Simon Miller from WhatCulture, where he pitched a matchup against Cassidy on an AEW pay-per-view or television program.

I feel like it would be accepted on TV. Orange Cassidy is very accepted. I would love to do a TV or pay-per-view match with me and Orange. I would love to do that. It would honestly be a great show, especially if it’s a pay-per-view where there are 11 matches.

Cutler adds that the type of matchup that he and Cassidy could have would be perfect for the middle of a show because they would do something more comedy focused to give the show more variety.

That would be a perfect middle-of-the-show match to break up all of the bloodshed and hard ass matches, just to make you laugh, and then go back to the blood. You need a best wrestling match, a hard-hitting match, a high-flying match, and a comedy match. That’s what structure is, give everyone a little bit of what they want.

Brandon Cutler last wrestled on the April 12th edition of AEW Dynamite, where he teamed with Michael Nakazawa in a losing effort against Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli from The Blackpool Combat Club. Check out his full interview below.

