Leyla Hirsch is reportedly nearing a return to the AEW ring.

Hirsch has been on the shelf with a torn ACL since her win over Christina Marie at the April 6, 2022 Elevation tapings, in a bout that did not air due to the injury. She underwent surgery on May 26 of last year, and noted on Instagram that she suffered the injury while landing on her feet from a moonsault.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Hirsch is headed back to in-ring action in the near future. She resumed in-ring training in late February.

Hirsch has not posted on Instagram since surgery, and has not tweeted at all this year.

