Don Callis goes in on Kenny Omega.

The Invisible Hand appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s post-Double or Nothing episode of Dynamite. During his interview, Callis opened up about his current dislike for Kenny Omega, who he betrayed weeks ago after aligning himself with the Blackpool Combat Club. He begins by calling his former friend a false idol.

I called Kenny Omega the ‘God of pro wrestling’. He’s a false idol. He’s being exposed. God, it’s gonna be painful when Kenny Omega is exposed as the guy who benefited from me.

Callis even goes as far as to call himself the Don King to Omega’s Mike Tyson, a comparison that he uses to then launch into a rant about Konosuke Takeshit and how he is a better version of Omega in every way possible.

What was Mike Tyson without Don King? Kenny Omega was a great wrestler and he was rich but he didn’t have the success that he had until I came onboard. (Konosuke) Takeshita is the next level of Kenny Omega. Takeshita’s bigger, 6’3, 240. Takeshita’s stronger and amazingly, I will say — I’m not gonna sit here and tell you he’s a better athlete than Kenny Omega, but he’s on that level. This kid was an Olympic hopeful in what? Decathlon. Do you all know what Decathlon is? That’s 10 events. He didn’t have to be great at one like Kenny was great at hockey. He had to be great at 10. So why bring in Takeshita? Because Takeshita is the future of AEW and Takeshita has struggled since he’s been here, not to have great matches, but to consistently make good decisions.

The BCC defeated The Elite at Double or Nothing thanks to Takeshita, who attacked Omega and stood over him as the show closed. Callis states that his future vision is to have an All Elite Wrestling without The Elite in it.

I am tortured by the fact, that I have a vision, and I can’t wait for it to come true, I really can’t. I’m going to re-shape All Elite Wrestling, and I’m going to take The Elite out of All Elite Wrestling.

