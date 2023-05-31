AEW President Tony Khan has announced a big Trios match for tonight’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of Dynamite.

The match will see Bandido and ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers take on ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club. The match comes after The Lucha Bros. retained over Castagnoli and Yuta in last week’s Dynamite go-home main event.

“BCC have revenge in mind as they fight the Lucha Bros + their amigo Bandido on Dynamite, TONIGHT!,” Khan wrote.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s live Dynamite from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA, along with Khan’s tweet:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) vs. Bandido and ROH World Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M

* Chris Jericho and Ruby Soho vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker

* Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis will speak for the first time since attacking Kenny Omega at Double Or Nothing

* AEW President Tony Khan will make an announcement on the premiere episode of AEW Collision

TONIGHT, Wednesday May 31

San Diego, CA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

