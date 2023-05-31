Friday’s taped Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 436,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 48.81% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 293,000 viewers in the Friday 6:30pm timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 22.22% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.09 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 143,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 22.22% from the 117,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.09 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #13 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #24 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #66 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #77 ranking.

Rampage returned to its normal timeslot this past week as this was the first episode in the normal time slot since April 7. The episode drew the best total audience since April 14, and the best key demo rating since April 22. Rampage drew the ninth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the eighth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two others. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 48.81% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 22.22% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was up 27.86% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 21.42% from the previous year. The 2022 show the live Double Or Nothing go-home episode in the early 6:30pm timeslot.

Pardon The Interruption on ESPN at 5:30pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.16 key demo rating, also drawing 527,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.187 million viewers, also drawing a 0.07 key demo rating for the #44 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Dateline on NBC topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.225 million viewers, also drawing a 0.23 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.52 rating, also drawing 2.158 million viewers.

Friday’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the Double Or Nothing go-home build, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Rush, Dralistico and Preston Vance, The Gunns and Ethan Page vs. Watson, FrescoMatic and Jeaux (Action) Braxton, Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose, plus Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 10 Episode: 447,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 25 Episode: 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

March 31 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 7 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

April 14 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 22 Episode: 371,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

April 28 Episode: 298,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 5 Episode: 294,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 13 Episode: 284,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday 6:30pm episode)

May 19 Episode: 293,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 26 Episode: 436,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 2 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

