Kon opens up about being apart of IMPACT Wrestling.

The Design member spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast, where he reflected on his debut match against Josh Alexander and how he continued to get great opportunities from the promotion. Kon, like many talents before him, has massive praise for the “special” IMPACT locker room.

I’ll never forget that night, driving back from going out there and doing the quick job for Josh [Alexander], which is great because Josh is so awesome and I got to work with Eddie the following night and just being able to put in 13 to 15 minutes. I remember going back and telling my wife how excited I was with everything that had happened. I said ‘There’s something special about this locker room. I can’t quite put my hands on it but it feels like home and that’s the best way I can put it.’

Later, Kon discusses how family oriented IMPACT has become and how they’ve welcomed his family in with open arms. The former NXT tag champion states that to him that is one of the most important parts about the business.

Then I took her there and it was like the same feeling that she had. You get to bring your son and he’s actually seeing what you do and it’s family oriented and a lot of that, it comes from guys like you [Tommy Dreamer] that allow that, Scott [D’Amore] that allows that, that brings that family feeling in. For me, at this stage of my life, it’s so important to me. To be around not just people that I love and enjoy being around, but to be around my family in that sanctuary, you can’t put money on that.

Kon joined The Design in November 2022 and has been heavily featured on programming ever since. You can check out his full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)