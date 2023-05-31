Ricky Starks is done with the phrase “Pillars” in AEW.

The top company star spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Corner’s Podcast, where the former FTW Champion admitted that he hated being referred to as a pillar, nor does he appreciate AEW’s other young stars (Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, AEW World Champion MJF) being called pillars because it makes everyone else seem unimportant.

I actually hate the idea of pillars. I loathe the idea of a pillar because one, it’s a full gimmick, and it came from one guy who, there’s nothing behind it. To say that these four dudes are the pillars of the company, you know what you’re doing by saying that? F everybody else who did anything. Those people don’t matter. It’s these three guys that we’ve deemed, ‘I have bestowed this sacred title upon thee, and I want you to go forth and do with it.’ No, I don’t believe in that. It’s a very sweet gesture to say Ricky should be considered a fifth pillar. Baby, I don’t need to be a pillar, okay? I can be a foundation. I can be the roof. I can be the person outside maintaining the lawn. I don’t need none of that. To me, that’s a box within itself. Four pillars, you got me, ‘What? Four pillars? Four pillars of what? Name one coliseum that you know that’s famous. I bet you couldn’t even do that.

Starks then questions how much the so-called “Pillars” pull in revenue and television ratings. He later jokes that MJF has no idea that the term Pillars came from All Japan Pro Wrestling and that he’s willing to educate him on that by using ChatGPT.

So to say that these four guys are the ones that are gonna make and break, let’s see the numbers. Y’all wanna talk about ratings? Let’s see the ratings for y’all four. Let’s see how much money y’all making. If y’all want to keep bringing up all this bullshit, let’s see it, pen to paper. How are their ‘quarterly hours’ doing when y’all are on TV? Let’s see it. I want to see it. The Four Pillars, hell yeah. My paycheck is signed by those four dudes? Hell yeah, let me see. I don’t even like the conversation. I don’t even want to be included. Keep me away from that. I don’t want that. I don’t want to be considered a pillar. This ain’t All Japan. You don’t know shit about All Japan, I bet. I tell Max to his face, ‘You don’t know nothing about All Japan. Come on.’ You just want a slogan and a T-shirt. I can give you that. I can go to ChatGPT right now and get that AI to set us up with something.

The Absolute One has been engaged in a feud with Bullet Club Gold over the last several weeks, which took another turn at this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

