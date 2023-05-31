Impact Wrestling has announced a Dog Collar Match for Against All Odds.

Impact announced today that Killer Kelly and GCW World Champion Masha Slamovich will continue their feud in a Dog Collar Match at Against All Odds. Slamovich defeated Kelly on the May 11 Impact, but Kelly kept a submission locked in after the bell. The recent Under Siege event featured a segment where Kelly and Slamovich brawled through the crowd to ringside. Kelly tried to choke Slamovich out with a chain until officials rushed over to break things up as a “let them fight!” chant broke out.

Slamovich tweeted on the match and wrote, “Death would be too soon your savior. You can’t run from my wraith, I’ll end you slowly.”

Kelly added, “Woof, woof”

The 2023 Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view is scheduled for Friday, June 9 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated card, along with the aforementioned tweets:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Dog Collar Match

Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich

8-4-1 Match

Nick Aldis, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, PCO, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray

Starts as eight-man tag team match with Bully, Gresham, Heath and Aldis vs. Moose, Bailey, Swann and PCO; Winning team then competes in a Fatal 4 Way; Winner will be named #1 contender to the Impact World Title at Slammiversary.

Death would be too soon your savior. You can’t run from my wraith, I’ll end you slowly. https://t.co/sX2QPP84eG — MASHA SLAMOVICH マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) May 31, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.