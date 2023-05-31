Will Ospreay talks about a potential showdown against Seth Rollins.

The NJPW star spoke about the Visionary during a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet. During the chat, Ospreay would be asked about having a “Forbidden Door” type matchup against someone in the industry and immediately named Rollins as his pick. He explains that due to their Twitter feud a few years ago and Rollins’ progression as a top guy the matchup could be “magic.”

I think it’s gotta be Seth [Rollins] after like, after our little Twitter thing like we’ve got to, like, it’d be fun. And he is so over right now, You see the crowd like singing the song everything, it’s mad. Yeah, like, especially from like, what? What he was getting like when we had our little thing, and like but like that was a mixture of like, the bad booking and everything along those lines at that time and like now he’s just, it’s crazy. It’s mad. I would hope so. Iron sharpens iron. He’s so sick. Together, we could 100% make some magic.

Later, Ospreay once again spoke about his feud with Kenny Omega and their epic encounter at WrestleKingdom 17.

I mean, I love that, like, I think like both of us really collaborated hard into putting all that together and like I’m proud of it. I’m sure like he’s happy with it. But yeah, like the storytelling aspect of it is I think it just comes from like that real world experience that we went through in COVID. Because I think a lot of people had like, mad benefits that they were like, we didn’t have that, like, so at first, like we got completely locked out of the country [Japan]. There’s no way for us to get in. And then obviously, when we finally were able to come in, you’d have to do like a two-week quarantine. Now luckily for me, I had my apartment at the time, so I didn’t do nearly as many quarantines, but then it was like, it was just such a mad stuff that would happen like bam, bam, bam, and like, he just wasn’t prepared for it. Like you’d be calling your missus and your family. And it’d be like hey when you’re coming home, you’d be like, I don’t know. And then you’d be like, I remember, like, one of the ones I did, it was like, I was locked in the room. So, it was just mad. You’d land, you’d go around the airport for 4 hours, like filling out all the paperwork. Then, even though you had a doctor’s note saying that you didn’t have COVID, you had to then do another COVID test. And even when you came back negative, you were still transported to the hotel for 14 days. And it’s no bigger, like, like half of the room. And it was just like a bed and, and it was crazy. Because then after that normally be like man, but at least I get to wrestle. it was like, above all this, right? I love New Japan. Like, I love the style of wrestling. I’m passionate about it. I just believe that this is the style that I’ve liked is really made me comfortable. And then the best thing about that wrestling is the Japanese fans, it is incredible. They make noise constantly, you will be just in a hold, and you’ll see like people were like crying in the audience and sh*t like that. It’s like, it’s so cool to them. And then it was silent. So, like they were allowed to be in the building, but they weren’t allowed to clap because the government said that cheering would cause COVID to spread. So then do that like you every now and again, you heard him a little bit but then instantly though, because it is such a by the book country they would just go like wow, I knew it would break my heart man like I won IWGP World Heavyweight Champion right? And that’s like such like, man, I f*cking did it, like the company puts trust in me. I’m sending pictures of the belt to me mom and dad. [The referee counts] 1,2,3, I heard nothing. I heard him come up and then cut off straight away. And it just f*cks with you. It really does. Just because like when you go from about 40,000 people in the dome, screaming like actually singing your name. And then like [silence], it’s upsetting.

(Special thanks to Chris Van Vilet for sending us quotes)