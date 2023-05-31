WWE has announced a schedule update for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which kicks off on Friday’s post-Night of Champions edition of SmackDown with his celebration for 1000 days as champion. As seen below, the schedule runs through WWE SummerSlam on August 5.

The Tribal Chief tweeted on the schedule update and wrote, “Welcome to The Summer of Greatness.”

You can see Roman’s current summer schedule below, along with his full tweet:

* June 2 – SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, PA

* June 16 – SmackDown in Lexington, KY

* June 17 – Supershow live event in Cincinnati, OH

* June 30 – SmackDown in London, England

* July 1 – Money In the Bank in London, England

* July 7 – SmackDown in New York City

* July 21 – SmackDown in Orlando, FL

* July 22 – Supershow live event in Mexico City, Mexico

* July 28 – SmackDown in New Orleans, LA

* August 5 – SummerSlam in Detroit, MI

Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos is rumored for WWE Money In the Bank.

Welcome to The Summer of Greatness. https://t.co/8PYjrs9fom — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 30, 2023

